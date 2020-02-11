Helper City Teams Up with USU for Community Well-Being Project

Helper City Press Release

Helper City is participating in the Utah Wellbeing Project led by Utah State University. Given the rapidly-changing landscapes and populations in Utah, this survey will provide key information to leaders about the well-being of residents and issues important to them. This survey addresses a wide range of topics, all focused on the overall well-being of Helper residents. It also touches on affordable housing, a key initiative Helper’s Planning and Zoning Board has recently been tasked with.

“Our efforts are focused on collecting information to make informed decisions which impact our community,” Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman said. “This survey will help to direct future plans not only in affordable housing in our city, but also regarding the overall well-being of our citizens. This is a wonderful opportunity for citizens to communicate what is important to them and to make sure we listen and deliver according to what they believe is important.”

All adult residents of Helper are encouraged to take the online survey by visiting this link: https://tinyurl.com/vwpt8wh

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. It is anonymous and voluntary. If you don’t have access to a computer, please visit the Helper City Library and staff can assist in providing access to the survey. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The survey is open from Feb. 7 until Feb. 28. Please participate and make your voice heard.

If you have any questions about this survey and the USU Project, please contact the project director, Dr. Courtney Flint, at (435) 797-8635 or courtney.flint@usu.edu. This survey has been approved by USU’s Institutional Review Board (#9223) and Helper City.