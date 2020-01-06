Helper’s First Friday Celebrates New Year With Indoor Music Fest

Kicking off 2020 in great fashion, Helper City welcomed all to its Main Street to celebrate the inaugural First Friday event of the year.

Though January is always a blustery month, the city did not let that dampen its celebrating spirit. This month’s theme for the festivities was an indoor music festival. Galleries up and down the street were ready to welcome all in attendance to view the artwork and enjoy live music. The Balance Rock Eatery also joined in on the fun with live music. Either solo or in a group, music of all types could be heard throughout the street.

The First Friday event for February is slated for Feb. 7 and will be celebrating the Chinese New Year. This year is the Year of the Rat.