Helper’s Main Street Spruced Up by Local Royalty

The current royalty of the Miss Carbon County Scholarship Organization took time on Tuesday afternoon to visit Helper City and spruce it up a bit.

Those in Helper have been hard at work for some time to restore the city to its shining glory. The royalty assisted in this effort by freshening up some paint located on the Main Street. Those in the organization are happy to help others through community service projects and encouraged that any that are in need of help should contact them via their Facebook page.