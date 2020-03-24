High School Athletics Postponed Through May 1

Photo by Jeff Barrett

UHSAA Press Release

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) is announcing an extension to the ongoing suspension of the association’s spring activities and athletics due to ongoing statewide prevention efforts with the COVID-19 virus.

As a result of Governor Gary Herbert’s directive in a March 23 press conference, the association continues to suspend all UHSAA spring activities and athletics, including practice and/or team gatherings, until at least May 1 in line with the state-recommended extension to the school soft closure.

In consultation with board directives and information provided by state public health officials, the UHSAA has suspended spring activities and athletics, including practice and team gatherings, to properly fulfill best practices regarding protection of students and the general public. More information will be sent to member schools and/or districts as it becomes available.