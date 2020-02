Mild chaos ensued in Emery County on Thursday as the winds that blew through the Castle Valley proved hazardous for many.

An empty semi that was traveling southbound on SR-10 at MP 19.5 was knocked over by the wind, resulting in minor injuries to the driver. Phone lines were down in Emery and Ferron as well as total power outages in Ferron for nearly two hours.

Crews worked hard in all aspects to ensure that the citizens and those traveling through the area were safe and secure.