Highway 6 Closed in Both Directions in Price Canyon

Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation

Authorities have halted traffic traveling in both directions on Highway 6. Westbound traffic is stopped at the mouth of Price Canyon while eastbound traffic is halted at mile post 222 near Emma Park Road.

Early reports indicate that a semi truck is blocking traffic near Ford Falls. The Utah Department of Transportation has reported bad road conditions, requiring chains for semi tricks traveling through the canyon.

Crews are responding to the scene to assist in the removal of the semi.

Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.