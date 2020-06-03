HOPE Squad Receives Generous Donation

By Amanda McIntosh

Suicide Prevention Specialist

Southeast Utah Health Department

May has been nationally recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month since 1949. It is celebrated all month long by bringing attention to the importance of not only checking on your physical health, but making your mental health a priority, too. It also focuses on how pertinent it is to remove stigma around those seeking help for depression, anxiety, PTSD and other mental health diagnoses.

It is estimated that one in five Americans suffer from a mental illness. Mental Health America, the founding organization behind Mental Health Awareness month, along with their affiliates, picks a theme each year to roll out to the public in the form of toolkits. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s theme is “Tools 2 Thrive,” which covers a plethora of topics ranging from finding the positive, creating healthy routines, eliminating toxic influences and staying connected with others.

Staying connected with others is one of the main goals Russell Cellular in Price and Moab have. Russell Cellular’s R/C Cares Program chooses a local organization to spotlight in the community each month. It seemed appropriate for Russell Cellular, an authorized Verizon Wireless retailer, to partner with the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties to help raise awareness about suicide prevention.

During the month, Russell Cellular employees in both Price and Moab promoted pop sockets to their customers while explaining what the HOPE Squad does and how suicide has touched them personally. Each pop socket was $14.99+tax and every cent went to the HOPE Squad.

Thanks to our generous community, they were able to donate $400 to the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties. These funds will be put right back into the community by furthering the spread of awareness and prevention strategies throughout the three counties. The HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties would like to thank Russell Cellular and their R/C Cares Program for the hard work and dedication to their fundraising efforts.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health help, please feel free to contact the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties through their Facebook page or the Southeast Utah Health Department at (435) 637-3671. You can also contact the National Suicide Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 or by texting 741741.