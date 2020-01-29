HOUSING AUTHORITY OF CARBON COUNTY BOARD MEETING DATES 2020

January 21, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

February 18, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

March 16, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

April 20, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

May 18, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

June 15, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

July 20, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

August 17, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

September 21, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

October 19, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

November 16, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

December 21, 2020 1:00-3:00 P.M.

Notices of meeting will be posted one week prior at the Housing Authority Offices at 251 South 1600 East, #2647, Price, Utah and publicly at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations during these meetings will be accommodated. The Housing Authority of Carbon County office is totally accessible.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 29, 2020 and February 5, 2020.