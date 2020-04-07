How COVID-19 is Affecting High School Students

By Cannon Sharp

The COVID-19 pandemic is impairing the education and mentality of homebound high school students. However, against a backdrop of market corrections and overflowing hospitals, this disruption has naturally gone underreported.

The quarantine has had a particularly negative effect on high school seniors. Outside the jarring transition to online learning, seniors are missing out on their last season of spring sports, a traditional graduation ceremony and all the festivities that make senior year so memorable. The pandemic has also further complicated the already confusing college admissions process.

These challenges, coupled with the anxiety that accompanies the COVID-19 pandemic, seem incredibly daunting. But ,when I connect to friends and classmates via social media, they display a resilience and bravery that makes me proud to be a part of this generation. In the midst of a global pandemic, homebound without much of a future, young people hold their heads high, stoic and resolute.