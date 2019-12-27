Hundreds Fed During Community Cares Christmas Dinner

The Community Cares Christmas Dinner has annually filled the bellies of residents in Carbon and Emery counties on Christmas Day. This year was no different as hundreds were fed a free meal courtesy of various volunteer efforts and community donations on Wednesday afternoon.

Hosted at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the USU Eastern campus, a complete holiday dinner was served to attendees alongside entertainment and a gift for the children. Free coats were also available for those in attendance.

However, the giving extended beyond the walls of the student center as volunteers delivered dozens of meals to homebound citizens within the community.

The annual dinner is made possible by donations, volunteers and the Community Cares Christmas Dinner executive committee. The executive committee is made up of a number of local residents, including Brenda Deeter, Emily Bradley, Pam Cha, Stephanie Cha, Steve Cha, Scottie Draper, Ray Haycock, Tami Huntington and Terry Johnson.

Donations for the Community Cares Christmas Dinner are accepted year-round. If you would like to donate, please mail your check payable to: Community Cares Christmas Dinner, P. O. Box 255, Price, Utah 84501. Those wishing to donate can also deliver a check to Vikki Ori at Washington Federal Bank on Price’s Main Street.