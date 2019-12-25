HUNTINGTON CITY – CITY COUNCIL APPOINTMENT

The Huntington City Council will appoint a Huntington City resident to fill the unexpired term of a position vacated on the City Council. The appointment will expire on December 31, 2021. Interested persons may pick up an application at Huntington City Hall at 20 South Main, during normal business hours. The deadline to submit applications is January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The vacancy will be filled at the City Council Meeting on January 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall at 20 South Main.

Jenene Hansen

City Recorder

Published in the ETV 10 News December 25, 2019 and January 1, 2020, and January 8, 2020