Huntington City Council Members Take Oath of Office

An oath of office ceremony was conducted for the mayor and council members of Huntington City on Monday evening. City recorder Jenene Hansen led the ceremony as the members pledged their dedication to the city and the council.

Those who took the oath included Huntington Mayor Leonard Norton, Councilwoman Leesa Miller and Councilman Gerald Livingston. Councilman David Emery was not available that evening but will also take a seat on the council.

The council will kickoff the year with its first meeting on Jan. 15. For a complete schedule of 2020 council meetings, please click here. All meetings will be held at the Huntington City Hall at 6:30 p.m.