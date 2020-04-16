Huntington Fire Department to Host Light Parade

The Huntington Fire Department is joining in on the light parade trend that is gaining traction throughout Carbon and Emery counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Huntington has scheduled its light parade for Thursday, April 16 beginning at 8:30 p.m.

“While families are welcome to watch from their front yards or the city sidewalks, we ask that you practice social distancing from the other families in your neighborhood,” the fire department shared.

The above map shows the route that the parade will take throughout the city.