Huntington Parts City Announces Upcoming Relocation

David Sebring, President of Huntington Parts City, recently announced that there are new ventures on the horizon for the business.

Sebring began by thanking their valued customers for the continued support during unprecedented times. He acknowledged that life has been hectic and possibly frustrating as the store has been idle to walk-in customers. With that in mind, Sebring was excited to announce that the business will soon be re-opening for walk-ins.

However, the location on Huntington Main Street was sold. A lease has been signed to enter into a new building that is located at 645 North 400 East in Huntington, which is the same area as the Ponderosa Grill, Gordon’s Floral and Ace Auto & Trailers Sales.

“We hope to have the store fully stocked in June and we look forward to serving you again. We have missed our daily interactions and look forward to seeing you in the near future,” Sebring shared.

He continued by encouraging customers to continue having their orders filled by email, phone call or through their online services. Huntington Parts City may be reached by phone at (435) 687-PART, through email at hpc@etv.net and online by clicking here.