Imagine Your Story at the Ferron Library

Join those at the Ferron Library as they embrace the “new normal” and host their very first social distancing story time for all ages. Stop by the library and pick up a packet each week.

This packet will be filled with ideas and supplies to assist young ones in enjoying each week’s theme. The library has also comprised a list of books for each age group and parents may choose books from the list to add to the packet. There will be prizes, such as pencils, erasers, a cookie and a chiller from Maverik, for completing the reading bingo and/or the scavenger hunt.

A drawing will also be hosted at the end of June or July where 12 lucky individuals will be the recipients of a McDonald’s Happy Meal. Completed bingo cards must be turned in to be entered into the drawing. Story time is slated to begin on June 1 and go through July 31.

“We look forward to seeing you, from a distance, of course,” the library shared.

Call Ferron Library at (435) 384-2637 to get the book list, books and packet. The list of books available in each age group is also accessible on the library’s Facebook page.