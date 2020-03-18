IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT OF EMERY COUNTY1850 NORTH DES BEE DOVE ROAD, CASTLE DALE, UTAH

DALE HARRIS,

Plaintiff,

v.

AUDREY SATTERFIELD et. al.

Defendants.

SUMMONS

Judge Douglas B. Thomas

Case No. 190700010

TO: ALL PERSONS CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THIS SUMMONS ADVERSE TO THE INTERESTS OF THE DESCENDANTS OF GILMORE ANDERSON HARRIS.

This is an action to quiet title all rights, title, or interest to the following real property situated in Elgin, Emery County, State of Utah:

Lots 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 25 of Block 7, Elgin Townsite;

Lots 9, 10, 11 and 12 of Block 6, Elgin Townsite; and

Lots 9, 10, and 11 of Block 1, Elgin Townsite.

YOU ARE NOW SUMMONED and required to file an Answer in writing to the Petition with the Clerk of the court at 1850 North Des Bee Dover Road, Castle Dale, Utah 84513, and to serve upon or mail to counsel for Petitioner at 635 North Main, Suite 677, Richfield, Utah 84701, a copy of said Answer within twenty-one (21) days of the first date this summons is published in the ETV News Progress. Judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition if you fail to answer.

You can obtain a copy of the Petition from the Clerk of the above-entitled court.

DATED February 20, 2020.

/s/ Jared Peterson

Jared Peterson

(p) 435.896.9090

(f) 435.896.9089

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 18 and 25, and April 1 2020.