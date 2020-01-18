Inaugural 2020 Carbon County Employee of the Month Named

During the inaugural 2020 Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday evening, the Chairmanship of the Board of Commissioners was rotated from Larry Jensen to Tony Martines. This rotation will become effective during the first meeting of February.

Following this rotation, the first Carbon County Employee of the Month for the year was announced as Jeremy Robison. Robison works in the recreation department at the fairgrounds. Though Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes generally presents the awards, she was unable to attend the meeting. The honor went to Barry Horsley of the county, who nominated Robison. He expressed that he had wanted Robison to be named for quite some time, also stating that his department really appreciates everything that he has done and would like to see it continue.

The praise did not stop there, however. Robison’s supervisor, Frank Ori, also spoke. He stated that he enjoys working with Robison and believes that he just wants to make a difference and ensure that everything is better for all that reside within the county.

Upon being presented with his plaque, Robison was also thanked for his work by the commissioners.