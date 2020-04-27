Interactive Map Gives Status on Carbon County Businesses

On Friday, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement that the organization has been working alongside other entities to bring a public map to the community.

These particular entities are the Carbon County GIS Department and Rita Vigor, Carbon County Economic Development Specialist. This public map is intended to show the statuses of the local businesses and will be updated often. The map also lists those re-opening as COVID-19 restrictions lift.

The Carbon County business public map may be viewed by clicking here.