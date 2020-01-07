International Short and Sweet Film Festival Comes to the Geary Events Center, Free Admission

Press Release

Price, UT – In a regional first, the Geary Events Center will host the Short and Sweet Film Festival, a showcase of 28 short films from 24 different countries. This year’s festival marks the third annual Short and Sweet Film Festival.

Winners will be chosen by a jury of film industry professionals as well as an audience choice award to be decided during the event. The festival will span two nights, kicking off Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. and then Jan. 18 at the same time. There will be no admission fee for this event and seating will be first come, first serve.

“We would like to invite anyone interested in film to attend the festival,” said Warren Workman, the festival’s organizer. “We have several filmmakers attending the festival, so this is a golden opportunity to get an inside look into the filmmaking process.”

With 28 short films to choose from, there’s a little something for everyone, including thrillers, comedies, war, action, drama, animation, documentaries and more. The free event is open to all.

For more information about the festival, the participants and the films, visit shortandsweetfilmfestival.com