UHSAA’s High School Logo Madness Tournament continues to unfold on Twitter. Don’t forget to support your local school by voting for its team logo at @UHSAAinfo.

Carbon and Pinnacle won their opening rounds and will compete later in the week. Emery on the other hand, is currently in a close battle with Copper Hills. Green River fell to EskDale by a 57.2% to 42.8% vote.

Continue to check @UHSAAinfo to carry your school through the tournament.