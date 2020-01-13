It’s Not Too Late to Arm Yourself With a Flu Shot

Southeastern Utah Health Department Press Release

Flu is on the rise and it is not too late to get your flu shot.

Flu cases and flu-related hospitalizations have greatly increased since the start of the flu season in October. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is estimating that there have been at least 6.4 million flu illnesses this season, of those, 55,000 have resulted in hospitalization and many have ended in death.

Utah is rated “HIGH” on CDC’s flu illness activity map; this means that we are on track to have one of the worst flu seasons in recent history. There are steps you and your family can take to fight influenza and stay healthy this flu season.

The best way to prevent influenza is by getting a flu vaccine each year.

Take preventive actions to stop the spread of germs. Wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home from work or school when you are sick.

Take influenza antiviral drugs if your doctor prescribes them.

Contact the Southeastern Utah Health Department in Carbon, Emery or Grand to get your flu shot today.