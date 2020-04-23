Ivie Signs Letter of Intent

A small party was held Tuesday evening in the Ivie residence, celebrating the next chapter in Braiden’s running career. Ivie signed his letter of intent to run at Brigham Young University (BYU) after he returns home from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Close family and friends were invited to commemorate Braiden’s accomplishments and look forward to his next chapter at BYU.

The Emery track star was a state champion in the both the 100 and 200 M dashes last year. He broke the 200 M state indoor record in the winter but never had the opportunity to step on the track his senior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently ranked third in the nation in the 200 M and fourth in the nation in the 100 M.

Congratulations Braiden for all your accomplishments!