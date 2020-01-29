Jace Collard Named to Snow College’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List

Photo courtesy of Snow College

Press Release

Jace Collard of Huntington was named to Snow College’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Collard was among more than 900 students named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 15 credit hours.

