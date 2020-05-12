Jackie Allred Named New Emery County School District Business Administrator

By Julie Johansen

The appointment of Jackie Allred as Emery School District’s Business Administrator was approved by the school board at a meeting on May 6.

Allred has worked for the Emery School District for 20 years in the business office as the accounting and payroll specialist. She has been involved in school finance for 30 years. While working for the district, the Emery School District has been awarded Certificates of Achievement by both the ASBO (Association of School Business Officials) and the GFOA (Government Finance Officers Association) for the last 14 years.

A graduate of Emery High and the regional Sterling Scholar in business, Allred has been a resident of Emery County for most of her life. She is the daughter of the late Howard and Evelyn Huntsman of Ferron, and is married to Seth Allred, principal at Mont Harmon Middle School in Carbon County. They are the parents of two children, including Kaden, a mechanical engineering student at Southern Utah Engineering, and Arilyn, a junior at Emery High.