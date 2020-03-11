Jana Olsen Named Grand Marshal for the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Press Release

As a young girl, Jana’s favorite local place to visit was the Malt Shop in East Carbon and from that stemmed her love for all things drive-ins. As a teenager, Jana began working there on and off as a car hop and cook until her life took her in other directions. She always dreamed that one day she would be able to return to the drive-in business by opening her own.

In late 2013, an opportunity arose for her and her partner, Ike Lee, to purchase the iconic Sherald’s Drive-In. Without hesitation, Jana jumped on the opportunity to finally fulfill her dream as she and Ike made the purchase. After a few years and many long hours, Jana had completely transformed the drive-in to Sherald’s Frosty Freeze and it was once again a household name.

After her success with Sherald’s, three more exciting opportunities knocked on her door and she was able to reopen Main Street Grill as Granny J’s in 2018, which is lovingly named after what her grandchildren call her. She also opened Club Mecca and the Filling Station in 2019. Jana would like to thank her community and very loved customers because she would not be able to fulfill her dreams without them. She has been given so much love with each one of her adventures and she is excited to see where the future will take them.

Jana is living proof that with hard work and determination, dreams really are possible. Jana is a lifelong resident of Carbon County with her partner Ike Lee, their four children and five grandchildren.