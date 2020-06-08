Jeannie “Sister Jean” Juliano, passed away in Evansville, Indiana on May 28, 2020.

Jean was born April 21, 1931 in Standardville, Utah to John and Mary Lucia (Nick) Juliano. Jean grew up a tomboy in Standardville with her brothers and loved all sports. She was a proud member of the original Mitchell’s Mummies softball team. Jean attended grade school in Standardville and then Notre Dame School in Price until her graduation in 1949.

After initial formation, Sister Jean served as a teacher at St. Theresa School in New Orleans, Louisiana, St. Vincent High School in Perryville, Missouri, Immaculate Conception Academy in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico and Marillac High School in Northfield, Illinois. She studied Sociology, History and Spanish at Fontbonne College in St. Louis and received an MA in Educational Administration from the University of Chicago. She continued to serve in the education ministry as Principal of Cathedral Schools in Natchez, Mississippi and Marillac High School in Northfield, Illinois.

In 1978, Sister Jean began her ministry as an Elderly Outreach Worker at Marillac Social Center in Chicago and at St. Margaret Services in Montgomery, Alabama. In 2002, she was missioned to Jackson, Mississippi to work for the Diocese in Hispanic Ministry. During this time, she served as an advocate in the State Legislature and wrote a bi-monthly column for the Diocesan newspaper.

In 2010, Sister Jean was missioned to Evansville, Indiana where she taught ESL and was involved in outreach services until she came to Seton Residence in 2016 to serve in the Ministry of Prayer. Jean’s life was spent in service and she met many friends along the way. Her colleagues have said, “she was a dynamite teacher of Spanish” and knew what an asset she was to whatever assignment she accepted. She was known to speak up on all issues that addressed justice-in-the-school or elderly situations. As Sister Catherine once wrote about Jean, “She led the school with conviction. You may not be sure where you yourself stood on a particular issue, but you never doubted that she knew exactly where she stood.” Jean loved animals and helped to take good care of them (cats, dogs, birds). She once said, “I know our pets will join us in heaven, because it would not be heaven without them!”

Jean was blessed with many talents. She was an accomplished musician, singing at an incredibly young age. She played guitar and enjoyed yodeling for the family. Jean cherished the times she was able to visit family and old friends in Carbon County. She enjoyed singing with the Nick Sisters (Kerry, Josephine and Paulmina) every chance she could.

Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Sharon Juliano; nieces and nephews, Kelly, Vicky, Mickey, Frankie, Yvonne, John, Don and Joe; and many beloved cousins and dear friends, as well as the many Sisters she served with along the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Sam, Frank, Elvin, Vince; sister-in-law, Betty Juliano; and nephew, Chris Juliano.

Jean was buried at St. Joseph Cemetery in Evansville, Indiana. A Memorial Mass will be held in her honor at Seton Residence at a later date. Donations may be made to the Daughters of Charity, 4330 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63108.