Jensen and Co. Scorch Red Devils *Photo Gallery*

The Spartans did not waste anytime in Saturday’s game against Grand. Emery shot a blistering 66.7 percent from the floor in the first half, creating many open looks right at the basket. The Red Devils had no answer to Jensen’s dribble penetration, who ended the half with 18 points, going 8-11 from the floor. Jordan Ekker also had a solid first half going 5-5 with 11 points. The Spartans held a 35-17 point lead at the midway point.

Emery did not let off the gas pedal as it extended its lead to 24 by the end of the third quarter. The Spartans went on to grab the victory, 69-42, in impressive fashion. Jensen had a game-high 34 points finishing 14-20 from the field while Ekker ended the night with 14. The Spartans were extremely efficient shooting 54.7 percent on the night. Everyone filled their role well as Justin Rasmussen had 12 rebounds. They will be a tough team to beat if they are able to replicate Saturday’s performance. Emery will take on the winner of the Delta, South Sevier game on Thursday at Salt Lake Community College.