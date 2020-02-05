Jensen Fuels Emery’s Escape *Photo Gallery*

With only two region games left to play, Emery could not afford any missteps and expect to keep up with Richfield. The South Sevier Rams started the game on fire and seemingly could not miss a shot in the first half. Every time the Spartans made a big shot, South Sevier had an answer. Emery weathered the storm behind Brax Jensen’s 18 first-half points. By halftime, the Spartans had pulled within two, 33-31.

The momentum began to shift in the third quarter. Trailing by one, Brax Jensen was charged with a technical foul after shoving Brandt Williams when the players were going for a loose ball. Williams made both free throws, but the Rams failed to extend their lead any further. The Spartans then began to take over the game. Jensen continued to both make shots and create shots for his teammates. Justin Rasmussen hit a couple big threes, Jordan Ekker made critical plays and Kyler Wilstead came up with a number of steals in the team effort. Emery escaped the scare from the Rams 66-59.

Jensen ended the night with 34 points followed by 14 from Ekker. Williams finished with 20 for the Rams. Emery (16-3, 8-1) will close off region play on Friday in Moab against the Red Devils (8-12, 0-8). That game can be seen on etvnews.com/livesports.