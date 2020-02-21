Jerald Shiew Accepts Tourism Super Service Award

Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes (left) presents the Tourism Super Service Award to Jerald Shiew (right).

Carbon County’s Tourism Super Service Award for February was presented during the county commission meeting on Wednesday evening. After more than 20 nominations, Jerald Shiew of J&S Snap On Tools happily accepted the award from the Carbon County Commissioners.

With a goal to highlight businesses and employees that go the extra mile, specifically when serving tourists, the monthly award comes with a plaque and a gift card. While the award is generally presented by Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie, she was unavailable on Wednesday, leaving the task to the Carbon County Commissioners.

Shiew was credited for his great customer service, friendly attitude and willingness to go out of his way to serve customers. He was nominated a total of 23 times by different people, which is an impressive feat in the history of the award.

Commissioner Casey Hopes presented the recognition to Shiew, shaking his hand and thanking him for his efforts.

“It’s easy in this community,” Shiew said. “There’s great people, great businesses. It makes my job easy.”