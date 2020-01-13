Jeremiah Humes Appointed as Judge in 7th District

Utah State Courts Press Release

Gov. Gary R. Herbert has appointed Jeremiah Humes as a judge for the Seventh District Court.

“Jeremiah Humes is an experienced individual who will greatly serve the Seventh District Courts,” Gov. Herbert said. “I know Jeremiah will be a tremendous asset and his skills and expertise will serve him well.”

For the past year, Humes has been serving as the attorney for Carbon County. He established his own practice in 2004 where he practiced municipal law. He also practiced at Johnson & Stone from 2003 to 2004. He holds a J.D. from the Washburn University School of Law in Kansas and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Utah State University.

“I am grateful and humbled by the confidence the nominating commission and Gov. Herbert have placed in me,” Humes said. “If confirmed, I will serve the people of the Seventh District to the best of my ability.”

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.