Jeremy Humes Commended by Carbon County Commissioners, County Attorney

The regularly-scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting that took place on Wednesday began in an endearing way.

The commissioners, as well as Carbon County Attorney Christian Bryner, took time for a commendation of the outgoing Carbon County Attorney and new Seventh District Court Judge Jeremiah C. Humes. Bryner stated that they have been lucky to have Humes for the past several years.

Humes stepped in after Gene Strate retired after serving for over 25 years as the county attorney. Humes had a seamless transition and continued the tradition of the county attorney that does not simply sit and administer, but maintained a full case load as well.

Bryner explained that Humes handled multiple trials, including some very intense ones throughout his career. He has been a superb trial attorney as well as a superb administrator, Bryner said.

Bryner continued by stating that Humes has been involved in different agencies, coalitions and more. He has been very involved in trying to assist county residents who have issues with opioid addictions. Humes prosecuted cases with an understanding of the human element.

“He has played that role compassionately,” stated Bryner.

For all the reasons stated and more, Humes was selected to be the next 7th District Court Judge. Governor Gary Herbert selected him from many applicants.

“While we’re going to miss him greatly here in the county, we are going to be very lucky to have him on the bench, where he is going to do a fantastic job,” concluded Bryner.

Commissioners Casey Hopes, Tony Martines and Larry Jensen echoed Bryner’s sentiments, with Commissioner Hopes adding that it is not just a nine to five job. There are many nights spent working late into the evening and arriving early again the next morning and more.

“I really appreciate everything that Jeremy has done,” stated Commissioner Hopes.

Following these statements, the commissioners presented Humes with an inscribed gavel that bore Humes’ name. Humes will be sworn into the Seventh District Court on the morning of Feb. 7.