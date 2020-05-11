Jessie T. Montez

Jessie Timothy Montez, age 68, passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas after a courageous 8-year-long battle with Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma. He squeezed every ounce out of life –even unto the end and his trust in the Lord was unwavering and inspiring.

He was born November 3rd, 1951 in Price, Utah to Felipe and Susie Arroyo Montez. He spent his youth in Helper, Utah filled with little league baseball, bowling, golf, choir, and band among many other activities. To say he was a social butterfly from youth would be an understatement. He married his sweet bride, Nancy Lee Christensen on July 20, 1974 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from The University of Utah in 1976 with his Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He had a full, successful career including: 9 years as a CPA with Arthur Young, 24 years with Halliburton, and a year with MFR, a certified public accounting and advisory firm. His work brought him to live in multiple countries including Venezuela, France, and England. Through his travels, he made friends with people from all across the world and from all different walks of life.

Jessie was proud to be a Ute and was on the University of Utah’s National Advisory Council for many years. As a first-generation college student and recipient of a grant, he very much valued his education and wanted to “pay it forward.” He and Nancy endowed the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business with the Jessie T. and Nancy Montez –Halliburton Company Scholarship for promising but financially challenged students. Mentoring others brought him great satisfaction.

Jessie lived his life with a generous heart and was always willing to help those in need. His Catholic faith was always an important part of his life and he was active in his faith since he was a boy. He was an active member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church’s Men’s ACTS, Knights of Columbus, the Contemporary Choir and bible studies. He loved his faith community and gave of his time, talents, and treasures freely.

Jessie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a faithful friend. He loved us deeply. He was an avid golfer and it brought him great pleasure and many friendships throughout the years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Caroline Hernandez, Phillip Montez, Jr., Alfred Montez; and infant son.

Jessie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Montez; son, Christopher (Blanca) Montez, San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Mikah (Henry) Sustaita, Houston, Texas; grandsons, Preston Berumen and Cole Montez; granddaughter, Evelyn Sustaita; siblings, Delores (Louie) Ornelas, Merced, California, Mary Ellen (Terry) Quintana, Price, Utah and Anita (Lloyd) Peterson, Payson, Utah along with nieces and nephews and numerous close friends.

Arrangements for a memorial service are pending due to the pandemic and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital c/o Jessie T. Montez Memorial Fund.