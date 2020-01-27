Jim Thayn, born in Price, UT and a long time resident of Cortez, CO, passed away unexpectedly on December 28th, 2019, at the age of 66 while at home in Cortez.

He was born on November 22nd in 1953 to Margie Ruth Colby Thayn and James Owen Thayn. In his younger days, Jim first started his career in mining, working mines across Eastern Utah and Western Colorado. He later went back to school to complete his degree and eventually went on to get his Masters. On May 28th of 1987 he welcomed his beautiful daughter Kate into the world, who was the most important person in his life.

Jim was a devoted father, and an avid horseman. He loved caring for, riding, training, and showing horses, and working his land whenever he had the opportunity. He also loved to take his family camping, and to spend time in the wild whenever time allowed. Jim was a very unselfish man who did whatever he could to take care of those around him. He would open his home, and his heart to those less fortunate. Jim was also an avid member of A.A, and worked with dozens of people to help them obtain and sustain sobriety. Jim enjoyed many church activities and above all, he was a very spiritual, philosophical and thoughtful person.

Jim was a beloved father, brother, and husband, who will be missed by all who knew him. Jim had an uncanny way to touch those around him in a deep, and positive way.

He was preceded in death by father Owen, mother Ruth & sister Kathy. Jim is survived by his daughter Kate, brother Jeff, and sister Ann.

Jim’s internment will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family would like to request a short note or letter detailing a special memory, comedic story, or kind deed that you may have shared with Jim. His family would like to include these tokens of celebrations of his life with him at his final resting place. Please send to:

Ertel Funeral Home

42 N Market Street, Cortez, CO 81321

we@ertelcare.com