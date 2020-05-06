JN Auto Announces Home Run, Grand Slam Winners

Press Release

Congratulations to the winners of the inaugural JN Auto Home Run, Grand Slam Event! Elise Curtis and her family won a trip to New York to see the Yankees play the team of their choice. Due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, they opted to take a cash out option of $2,500.

Because of the amazing community support of local businesses, JN Auto loves the ability to continually give back to the community. You can be part of the JN Auto Annual Home Run, Grand Slam Event by meeting the following requirements:

One individual purchasing four or more autos from JN Auto qualifies you as a JN Auto Home Run member.

To qualify as a Grand Slam members, every member of your immediate family must have purchased a car from JN Auto.

Each March, JN Auto will advertise through radio, print and social media the grand prize for the year and qualifying participants will have a chance to earn points toward their total through weekly games. This year, some of our games were posting pictures as a team with JN Auto Grand Slam t-shirts, posting fun pictures of your JN rides and a team of softball girls pitching at a tower of what else? Toilet paper #thankyoucoronavirus!

Check out the JN Facebook page and Instagram for this year’s events. Be part of the JN Auto Team with your next auto purchase and LET’S PLAY BALL!! #LOVELOYAL4LIFE