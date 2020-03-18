Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Joseph Harrell Abbott, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on March 9, a day before his 93rd birthday at North Shore Health and Rehab in Loveland, Colorado.

Joe was born March 10, 1927 to Floyd and Viola Abbott in Waldron, Arkansas. His childhood was spent in Wister and Poteau, Oklahoma, graduating from Wister High School in 1945. He served in the Army from 1950-52. While stationed at Ft. Benning, GA he met the love of his life, Sue Abbott (Grimes). They enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Later, Joe graduated from Drury University in Springfield, MO with a B.S. in Business Administration; in addition, he received an MBA from LSU in 1974. In 1987, Joe was one of the first to be designated as a Certified Financial Planner. Joe began his professional career with the Frisco Railroad for twenty years before moving into the mining industry in the Human/Labor Relations capacity in 1968; which brought the family to Louisiana, Wyoming and Utah.

Joe enjoyed golfing, camping, and serving his Price church as piano player and treasurer. He was a voracious reader, and well known for his delicious slow-cooked, BBQ chicken.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, in 2019 and his brother, Jack, in 1986. He is survived by two children, Dale Abbott (Carmen) & Christy Domman (George Santini) and three grandchildren: Melissa Abbott; Daryl Domman (Stephanie); Andrew Domman (Katie).

Per his wishes, internment with military honors will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Littleton, CO.

Condolences may be left at www.viegutfuneralhome.com