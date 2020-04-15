John Breznick

Our beloved John Jackson Breznick, 56, passed away April 6, 2020, at his home in Covesville, Virginia. He was born April 24, 1963, in Price Utah, to Albert and Patsy Breznick.

John was raised in Helper, Utah where he attended local schools. He was a graduate of Carbon High School class of 1981 where he was very active in sports and played on the high school tennis team and was captain of the basketball team. John graduated from Utah State University with a bachelors degree in Geology. Upon graduation John secured a position with North American Exploration. He later became General Manager of NAEVA Geophysics in the Charlottesville, Virginia area where he resided for the past twenty five years.

John was compassionate and empathetic, always willing to help and root for the underdog. He had a passion for nature and was a consummate advocate spokesperson for the environment and its protection. John was an avid hunter, fisherman and a great cook. He loved his home in Virginia located on thirty six beautiful acres of open and wooded land near the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he could engage in many of the activities he loved without leaving his property and share his enthusiasm for nature with family and friends.

He is survived by his brother David of San Marcos, California; cousins, Carol Breznick and Terry Rampton of Salt Lake City, Connie Campbell of Washington and Debby Burchard of North Carlina; second cousins, Anthony Litizzette of Salt Lake City, Nicholas and Michael Litizzette of Logan, and a community of wonderful friends.

John was preceded in death by his father Albert and his mother Patsy. The family would like to especially thank his close friends in Virginia, who have provided a great deal of support after his sudden loss.

John will be buried beside his mother and father in the Breznick family plot in Helper, Utah, as he requested. Arrangements and services will be made in the near future, subsequent to mandates related to COVID-19.