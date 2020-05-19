Join the Helper Summer Art Club

Through the generosity of the Helper Project, a new artistic club has been created in Helper City that focuses on the youth of the area.

This program is the Helper Summer Art Club and children of Helper will be able to take home kits and complete them. Beginning on May 26, those that participate can work with foil figures. Following that are watercolor, rock art projects and tie-dye fun to work with throughout the summer months.

Drive-through pick up times will begin at 1 p.m. and run until kits are fully dispersed. Other pick-up times may be made available through contact beforehand. Those that wish to join the club may visit Steele Fine Arts Studio at 51 South Main in Helper to sign up for free.