Joseph Herbert Tomlinson

Joe Herbert Tomlinson passed away December 22, 2019 surrounded by his family after an unexpected medical incident five days prior. Joe was born April 16, 1955 to Herbert and Veone Tomlinson in Clearfield, Utah. He graduated from the University of Utah with a Masters Degree in Chemical Engineering and excelled in his career at Hunter Power plant.

Joe was brilliant and articulate in everything he created, whether it was his patented inventions or his beautiful wood working, which was his passion.

Joe lived life to the fullest and loved every moment with his sons, Adderly and Coltan, whom he shared with ex-wife Melanie Hamilton. Joe raised his boys to share a love of hunting, camping, and fishing. Joe will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, sharp wit, and his blunt humor.

Joe is survived by his cherished Dachshund, Lucy; sisters, Pam (Terry) Wixom, Pat Ericksen, Anna (Cory) Hendrickson; sons, Adderly, Coltan (Courtney); daughter, Brandie (Jon) Linton, son, Cassidy Bowman, and six grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

A celebration of life will be held in the new year.