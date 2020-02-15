Judge’s Athleticism Overpowers Dinos *Photo Gallery*

#4 Judge Memorial justified its high seeding with an impressive showing against Carbon on Saturday morning. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They showed that they can score in a hurry and used transitions well to get quick points before Carbon could set up defensively. The Dinos on the other hand, struggled to score in the game going 10-55 (18.2%) from the field. Judge Memorial controlled the contest and went on to win 62-36.

Deng Mayar and Got Daw led the way with 22 and 21 points respectively for the Bulldogs. Leading the Dinos in scoring was Brady Gagon with 10 points. The Dinos season comes to an end after falling to a top tier team in Judge Memorial.

Photos by Dusty Butler