Junior High Cowboys and Cowgirls Place at Southern Utah Rodeos

By Julie Johansen

Several junior high students placed in the Southern Utah rodeos hosted in Hurricane over the weekend.

On Friday, at the Southern Utah #1, Dalton Allred placed first in bull riding. Graycee Mills was fourth and eighth in pole bending and barrels, respectively. Maddison Nielson captured 10th in goat tying and seventh in girls’ breakaway. In boys’ breakaway, Stace Gilbert took second followed by Will Jeffs in fourth. Team roping partners Zane Magnuson and Orrin McElprang roped fast enough to place third.

Saturday, at the Southern Utah #2 Junior High Rodeo, athletes scoring in the top ten included Mills, sixth in pole bending; Ryleigh Allred, sixth in barrels; and Dalton Allred, second in bulls. In team roping, Gilbert and partner Tad Williams from South Summit took 10th.

Upcoming junior high rodeos will be in Heber City on March 20 and 21.