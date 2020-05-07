Jury Trial Scheduled for Local Man in Child Sex Abuse Case

A jury trial has been set for a child sex abuse case involving an Emery County man. Dylon Farnsworth is scheduled to appear before a jury on July 28-30.

Farnsworth, age 24, has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first degree felony, as well as a third degree felony charge of child abuse. Farnsworth entered not guilty pleas on both cases on Jan. 22.

According to the Emery County Attorney’s Office, the charges stem from an incident in Emery County that occurred in 2017. Following the filing of a probable cause statement on Oct. 2, a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 3. Farnsworth was then arrested and booked into the Emery County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000.

Seventh District Court Judge Jeremiah Humes has been assigned to the case while Emery County Attorney Michael Olsen is serving at the prosecuting attorney.

Farnsworth is also facing another case in the Seventh District Court for lewdness. The class B misdemeanor charge stems from an incident on Feb. 14.