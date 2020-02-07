Jury Trial to be Scheduled Regarding Carbon County Gambling Case

Marty Robbins was in attendance at the Carbon County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon for an arraignment. This arraignment pertained to the case of gambling machines that were seized in Robbins’ place of business, Castle Country Hobby and Pawn, in May of 2019.

In November of 2019, a preliminary hearing took place regarding the case. Following consideration, Robbins was bound over for a trial on 24 counts due to obtaining gambling devices. Robbins then attended another case on Jan. 15 of this year, where he was presented with an order of arraignment.

The arraignment took place on Feb. 5. Robbins attended the case with his lawyer, where he submitted a plea of “not guilty” to all the remaining charges. A hearing will not take place on March 18 to scheduled a jury trial.