Keepsakes for Kenzlee Raises Money for the Cook Family

While the Helper Civic Auditorium often plays host to a number of various meetings and entertainment, the space was utilized over the weekend for a particular fundraiser to benefit a local family in need.

Carbon County youth Kenzlee Cook was diagnosed with an inoperable tumor on her brain stem. Since the diagnosis, the community has rallied in many ways to assist the family in their hard times. Once again, the community came together for the Cook family as Keepsakes for Kenzlee was hosted.

This indoor yard sale, hosted by the St. Anthony Council of Catholic Women, took place on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Various items such as car seats, shoes, stuffed animals, household decor and more were for sale at a fair price.

All the funds raised during this indoor yard sale will directly benefit the Cook family as they face a slew of medical costs.