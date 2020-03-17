Keith Devon Jensen passed away on March 15, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 79 years old. Born in Huntington, Utah, on June 4, 1940, he married LaRue McElprang, also from Huntington, on July 28, 1961, in the Manti Temple.

He studied auto mechanics in the College of Eastern Utah and later became a journeyman glazer in Salt Lake City before moving to Hancock Cove in 1966 where he farmed and started a glass and paint business in Roosevelt which he eventually sold in order to focus on his great love of farming and raising cattle and horses. In the mid ‘90s, Keith moved his family to Ioka and continued farming.

Keith was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving over the years as Sunday School president, Elders Quorum president, High Councilor, Bishop, Young Men’s president, and dedicated ward and stake missionary and home teacher. His dedicated service to others led many in our community to renewed faith and activity in the gospel of Jesus Christ. He was well-known for being a friend to all, for his kind smile, warm handshakes, and for generously giving of his time, hay, and other resources to serve and lift others in need.

With his dear wife LaRue, Keith was blessed with 8 children: Todd (Drinda), Tyler (Lorri), Ruth Ann Taylor (Mike), Melissa Houser (Lance), Rebecca Williams, Maria Ferguson (AJ), David (Heather), and Leonardo. Keith and LaRue have 35 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. They also have 4 beloved Navajo foster children: John Thomas, Ruby Thomas Dickson, Dorothy Smith-Bain, and Gilbert James.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents John Alferd and Ila Woolman, brothers James, Vernon, and Alton, sisters Rita Alderson and Karen Marthaler, and granddaughter Jenessa. He is survived by his wife LaRue, sisters Merle Henley and Ruby Fry, 8 children, 34 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Keith will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Myton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing for locals will be held on Thursday evening at the Hullinger mortuary in Roosevelt from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. For visitors who need to travel, a brief viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Interment will at the Roosevelt Memorial Park.

LaRue and her family express their deepest appreciation for all those who took such good care of Keith in recent months as he suffered through the ends of Alzheimer’s disease. So many have been so loving and kind to him, making these months of greatest suffering more bearable.

Note: In accordance with recommended COVID-19 precautions, viewing and funeral services will be limited to family and close friends. No one will be turned away, but please use caution and be respectful of social distancing if you plan to attend. If you are sick or at higher risk, please know that we will understand if you choose not to attend. An in memoriam Facebook page has been set up at https://www.facebook.com/keith.d.jensen.in.memory/ for everyone who would like to leave comments and share stories about Keith for all to read.