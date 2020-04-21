KFC Gives Back by Feeding Castleview Hospital Staff

Last week, Castleview Hospital was contacted by KFC’s Utah office with a tasty request. A representative of the company asked the hospital if they would mind if the local KFC provided meals in appreciation of the work that is conducted by the frontline workers.

This was quickly agreed upon by hospital staff, with a lunch being provided for the day shift and a dinner provided for those that worked later into the evening. The classic KFC fixings such as chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy and biscuits were delivered to the hungry staff.

“We are grateful for the generosity of local businesses during this time. Receiving Kentucky Fried Chicken for our staff today was a wonderful morale boost and we appreciate their generosity,” stated Greg Cook, CEO of Castleview Hospital.