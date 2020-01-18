Lady Dinos Annihilate Grand

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

In a matter of minutes, Carbon took care of the lowly Grand Red Devils on Thursday night. The Lady Dinos outscored Grand 31-7 in the first quarter and went on to win 84-15. They held the Lady Red Devils to just two points in the second half, both of which came in the fourth period.

Abbie Saccomanno lead all scorers with 20 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Bianco put in 15 points to go along with six assists while Cora Lamborn and Diana Morley added 15 and 11 points respectively.

The Lady Dinos finished with 25 assists lead by Brenna Tabone with seven. They also recorded 22 steals and shot 54 percent on the night.

#5 Carbon (12-5, 3-1) has a tough week ahead. It will face #2 Richfield (12-4, 3-1) on Tuesday and #1 South Sevier (16-0, 4-0) on Thursday. Both games will be on the road. Check back with ETV News to see if streaming options become available.