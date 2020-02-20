Lady Dinos Can’t Find Answer for Richfield, Move to Consolation *Photo Gallery*

Carbon met up with Richfield for the third time this year in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. The Lady Dinos were looking for their first win of the season against Richfield. It was extremely close at the beginning of the game, with the score tied at 10 after one quarter. Richfield then held a slight 17-16 lead at the half.

The third quarter was trouble for the Lady DInos as Richfield came out and doubled its score with 17 points in the quarter. Carbon did not have an answer for Sipola Vakautakakala down low. The solid post player finished with a game-high 19 points and controlled the paint. Carbon fell behind 44-35 with one quarter left to play.

The Lady Dinos struggled to get their offense going all day shooting 31.3 percent from the field and 10 percent from beyond the arc. Carbon never could recover and lost 50-36.

Jordan Bianco led the Lady Dinos with 13 points. Carbon will play at 9:30 a.m. against the loser of #1 Manti and #8 Manti.

Photos by Dusty Butler