Lady Dinos Continue to Find a Way *Photo Gallery*

Tuesday night marked a huge game for the Lady Dinos and their region title chances. With a loss at home already on the record, it was imperative that Carbon protect its home court.

San Juan came into town still looking for its first region win. The Lady Broncos drew a tough schedule with road games at South Sevier, Richfield and Carbon to kick off region play. After losing to the top two teams in Region 12 on the road, San Juan was determined to turn the tide.

The Lady Broncos shot out of the gates and took an early lead. They led by as many as eight until Carbon started battling back. The Lady Dinos went on a 14-2 run in the middle of the first half to go up on top. They led 25-22 at halftime.

Carbon used a big third quarter to extend its lead to nine and make it 42-33. With one quarter left to play, the Lady Broncos made a run of their own to close the gap. San Juan cut the score all the way down to one before Jordan Bianco drove down the lane and was fouled with under 10 seconds left. She made both her foul shots to put the Lady Dinos up by three. San Juan’s shot at the buzzer was just off and Carbon found a way to win another close contest, 53-50.

With Mekenna Blanc on the sidelines with an injury, a number of Lady Dinos were needed to get the win. Bianco had a game high 20 points and Abbie Saccomanno finished with 17 points and five assists. Blanc’s replacement, Sydney Orth, played tight defense and recorded five steals. Cora Lamborn added 10 rebounds as everyone chipped in to fill Blanc’s void. Carbon also did a nice job defending Tasiah Little, San Juan’s leading scorer.

Carbon (11-5, 2-1) will head to play Grand (1-11, 0-3) on the road on Thursday. That game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 6 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.