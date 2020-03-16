Lady Dinos Fend Off Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

4A Pine View and Carbon met on the diamond on Thursday afternoon in St. George. The Lady Dinos unloaded on the Lady Panthers with five runs in the first three innings.

The majority of the damage came in the third inning when Lyndsey Madrigal hit a one-out single to the right. Graycie Hansen brought home Madrigal on her single while Gianna Bruno kept it going with an RBI double. Bryton Kimber and Kennedy Nelson then each singled to extend the rally. Stevie Oman capped off the scoring with a sacrifice bunt to make it 5-0.

Madrigal struck again in the fourth with a double. She then stole third and scored on a passed ball. Pine View had a rally of its own in the fifth with three runs to cut it to 6-4.

Carbon found an answer in the top of the sixth. Madrigal again got on base and worked herself around the bases. She scored once more on an error. After Bruno walked, Kimber sent a shot deep over the center field fence for a two-run home run. The Lady Dinos ran away with the game by a score of 9-5.

Madrigal went 3-4 with three runs, a double and a walk while Kimber went 2-3 with two RBIs and a home run. Mollie Horsely was perfect from the plate with three hits and two walks.

Rain cut the rest of Carbon’s tournament short, so the Lady Dinos were forced to return home.