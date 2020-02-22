Lady Dinos Finish on High Note *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos faced off against a talented Morgan Trojan team on Saturday morning in the fifth/sixth place game of the state tournament. Just like the day before, both teams took awhile to find their rhythm. After the first quarter ended with a 10-10 tie, Carbon took off in the second. The Dinos began the period on a 7-0 run and ran into halftime up, 26-15. Again, the Dinos were tough on defense. They forced 23 Trojan turnovers and recorded 15 steals in the game.

Morgan made some adjustments in the second half and came out with a full court press. This caused some problems for the Dinos but Carbon was able to stay out in front. The Lady Trojans cut it to six late in the fourth quarter, but Carbon was clutch at the free throw line. The Lady Dinos ended their season on a high note with a 55-44 victory.

Makenna Blanc and Abbie Saccomanno lead the way with 17 and 15 points respectively. Jordan Bianco was a great facilitator and ended the game with 11 points and four assists. Congratulations to the Lady Dinos on a great season.

Photos by Dusty Butler